TikToker Roasted After Trying To Shame Steph Curry For “Ignoring” 8-Year-Old

A TikToker by the name of "swagifypromo" has found himself as the main character of SportsTok after trying to shame Steph Curry. The account posted a video claiming that his 8-year-old son had saved $2500 for courtside seats at a Warriors game so he could meet Steph Curry. However, the video shows Curry going to meet another family as the TikToker's son quietly stands in the background with a jersey.

Despite this being perfect ragebait, people are more mad at the TikToker than Curry. "Entitled parents and kids," reads one comment with over 11,000 likes. "How does an 8yr old save $2500? My 30yr old lives in my house," another said with 15,000 likes. Furthermore, people took major issue with the original poster saying that NBA players had a "duty to serve the youth" and other bizarre phrases. Of course, there were a handful of people calling for Curry to make it right. However, a majority of the commenters have seen through Swagify's attempt at rage bait content.

Curry Balls Out To Start Season

Meanwhile, Curry has been absolutely balling out in the start to the NBA season. Through six games, in which the Warriors are 5-1, Curry is already averaging 30.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. The Warriors have been route one this season, with Curry nearly doubling the ppg of the next-best shooter on the team (Klay Thompson, 16.8 ppg). It remains to be seen if Curry can keep this white-hot pace throughout the season. Curry only has two 30-point seasons (2015/16, 2020/21) in his lengthy career.

The Warriors are currently in the early stages of a road trip. After a win over the Thunder earlier this week, they still have games against Cleveland, Detroit, and Denver before returning home to face Cleveland on November 11. Their only loss this season came in the first game of the season, as the Suns topped them in a close game. They currently lead their division by 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are 3-2.

