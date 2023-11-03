Adam Silver Promotes SKIMS After NBA & WNBA Deal

Adam Silver proudly promotes SKIMS, the shapewear company founded by Kim Kardashian, after the brand recently struck a deal with the NBA and WNBA. "Although I'm not going to show you, I'm wearing them right now. I strongly recommend them to everyone," Silver told TMZ during a street interview earlier this week. "When guys are more comfortable, makes them play better. So yes, gonna have a direct impact on the game," Silver added.

SKIMS recently landed a multiyear deal with both the NBA and WNBA in the wake of the launch of its men's brand, which featured Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of the launch models. The shapewear brand will be promoted at "marquee league events" and national television broadcasts will carry "virtual on-court signage" for the brand as well. “Skims has quickly become one of our most culturally influential brands. We look forward to bringing NBA fans and Skims users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership," Silver said in a press statement.

Charles Barkley Presses Adam Silver On Domestic Violence

However, it's not all been brand promotion for Silver. Charles Barkley used Silver's appearance on Inside The NBA to confront the league executive about the sharp rise in domestic violence incidents involving NBA players. Silver appeared completely caught off guard by the question. Eventually, he stammered his way through an answer that essentially boiled to "We tell the players that violence is bad". However, while Silver said that the "consequences are enormous" for the players, the opposite rings true in practice.

The league only suspended repeat offender Miles Bridges for 10 games. Furthermore, they argued that he served 20 games of the original 30-game suspension by being a free agent last season. Meanwhile, Bridges was arrested in recent weeks for violating his protective order against his original victim. Meanwhile, the NBA has said nothing other than the league being "aware of the situation" when it comes to the Kevin Porter Jr. situation. Of course, Silver is never going to say anything revolutionary when it comes to domestic violence. However, it's far from the answer that Barkley's question warranted.

