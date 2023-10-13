Miles Bridges Surrenders To Police Following Warrant

Miles Bridges has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday. Bridges was wanted for allegedly violating a protection order issued last year. Some sources have claimed that Bridges smashed the windscreen of his ex-girlfriend's car. However, Bridges only turned himself in on Friday as he was in Washington DC with the Hornets for a preseason game. Bridges only traveled with the team as he remains suspended by the NBA. A criminal summons issued last week also cities Bridges for misdemeanor child abuse.

In separate statements, the NBA and the Hornets said they were aware of the incident and were working to gather more information. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's office, Bridges appeared before a judge and was released on a $1000 bond. Bridges is currently serving three years probation after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence charges last year.

Hornets Planning For Life Without Bridges, Kai Jones

It's unclear what the consequences of this new case will be for Bridges. However, the Hornets have undergone some serious restructuring in the past few days. On Wednesday, the team cut 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones. Jones, who had struggled to justify his place in the starting rotation, was waived following a bizarre series of events in which he openly bashed his teammates and publicly requested a trade. Jones was nonchalant about the move on social media. However, it's hard to see him getting an adequate deal elsewhere in the league given how late in the offseason it is.

Meanwhile, Bridges remains on the team but will miss the first 10 games of the season. If he remains on the roster and does not face any additional consequences from his summons, he will be able to make his season debut against the Bucks on November 17. Bridges has not yet addressed the situation. Furthermore, calls from outlets to his lawyer went unanswered on Friday. However, this new summons is a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

