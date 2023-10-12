Police Pressing Charges Over Patriots Fan Death

TMZ has learned that police are seeking to press charges against three men in connection with the death of a Patriots fan at a game against the Dolphins earlier this year. Dale Mooney, a 30-year season ticket holder, died after being punched at the game and hitting his head on the ground as a result. While officers initially ruled that Mooney's death was due to a medical incident, the investigation into his death remains ongoing.

Police declined to release many details about the three men wanted in connection with Mooney's death. However, they are believed to live in Rhode Island. Furthermore, the charges are believed those of assault, battery, and disorderly conduct. The charges were submitted to prosecutors after extensive interviews with witnesses from the game. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

Police Arrest Former Patriot Sergio Brown

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: A view of the tunnel to the field prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the NFL, police have arrested ex-Patriot Sergio Brown. Brown was deported from Mexico and arrested by customs officials in San Diego earlier this week, according to TMZ. The ex-NFL player has been in Mexico ever since his mother Myrtle was found dead near her home in Illinois. Brown was initially missing as his mother's death was ruled a homicide. However, he later began posting concerning videos on social media from Mexico. That came to an end earlier this week as he was removed from the country. Plans are already reportedly underway to extradite him from California to Illinois. He is currently being held in jail in California at the time of writing.

Brown was a starting safety for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish but undrafted in 2010. However, he was later signed by the Patriots and would play nearly 100 games over the next seven seasons, although he would only ever start 15 games. He retired in 2016 following a brief stint with the Bills. Finishing his career with 144 tackles, Brown also played for the Colts and Jags. His time with the Bills came after a training camp with the Falcons.

