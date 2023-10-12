David Njoku Shows Off Full-Face Burns From Accident At Home

David Njoku has shown off the extent of the damage caused by a fire pit accident at his home. In pictures posted online this week, Njoku showed that his face is nearly entirely covered with painful burns. Njoku covered his face with a custom medical mask when entering the Browns facility in the first game after theinjury, meaning that this was the first time that the extent of his injuries had been seen. Furthermore, the Browns were on a bye this past weekend.

However, Njoku is also putting the unfortunate incident to good use. He has launched a clothing company called Withstand and will be donating a portion of the profits to the American Burn Association. Njoku is currently listed as questionable on the Browns' injury report. Njoku has fully leaned into the persona the burns have given him. He tweeted "the flesh is weak" when arriving at the Browns facility. Furthermore, he has posted several gifs of the Joker and other Batman villains as part of this commitment to the bit.

Njoku Could Play Despite Burns

Njoku was listed as questionable on the latest Browns' injury report, meaning that there is a chance he could play against the Niners this weekend. He has 138 yards on 16 catches this season as the Browns sit at 2-2. They face a major test this week as they take on the Niners. San Francisco has emrged as one of the best teams in the league this season. The Niners enter the game as overwhelming favorites, per ESPN's win probability analytics.

The Browns as a whole have been largely uninspiring in Deshaun Watson's first full season with the team. The controversial quarterback has less than 1000 years through three games and has only thrown for four touchdowns. Of course, the Browns' offense was also stymied by the loss of Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury. However, it is especially painful as the Browns do not own their own draft picks this year. Furthermore, they are completely locked into Watson's massive contract.

