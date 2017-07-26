burn
- SportsDavid Njoku Shows Off Full-Face Burns From Accident At HomeNjoku has been leaning into a persona of resilience.By Ben Mock
- MusicKendrick Lamar Songs From 2013 Surface OnlineTo absolutely no one's surprise, these newly surfaced tracks (titled "Crooked" and "Burn") are excellent.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsProtesters Set Fire To Wendy's Where Rayshard Brooks Was KilledProtesters have set fire to the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed Friday night.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJohnny Depp Threatened To Burn Ex-Wife Amber Heard In Raging TextsDisturbing text messages that Johnny Depp sent his friend about his ex-wife were read aloud today in court.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAzealia Banks Shaves Her Eyebrows Off & Fans Aren't Feeling ItAzealia Banks is messing with her new look. Her fans? Not so much.By Alex Zidel
- SportsVirginia Fans Burn Couches To Celebrate National Championship Win: WatchVirginia captured their first National Title on Monday night.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyDEA Hiring Somebody To Burn 1,000 Pounds Of Weed Per HourIf you're in Houston and you love weed, this is the job for you.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFunk Flex Praises & Clowns Cardi B's "Thuggish Druggish" Past At The Same TimeFunk Flex uses Cardi B's tough demeanor as a teachable moment for "The Fellas."By Devin Ch
- MusicUsher & Jermaine Dupri Tease "Confessions" Follow-Up 15 Years LaterUsher asks his fans if they'd like a sequel to his magnum opus.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Is Relatable AF As She Burns Thanksgiving Pie To A CrispChrissy Teigen did not do a great job with her sweet potato pie.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCaitlyn Jenner's House Burns Down After California Wildfire: ReportHer house was destroyed as part of the raging wildfires.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLithuania's BC Prienai-Skycop Laments Decision To Grant LaVar Ball Unlimited PowerBC Prienai-Skycop's head coach says LaMelo & LiAngelo were well below league standard, let alone the NBA.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTeen Hospitalized After Hot Water Challenge: "My Skin Just Fell Off My Chest"Another stupid internet challenge. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicGoldlink Hospitalized With Burns All Over The Body, Seattle Show CancelledGoldlink has been ordered to cancel all gigs until he's feeling better.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Hilariously Calls Out Those Constantly Watching "A Christmas Prince"Netflix reached out in a funny but also creepy way. By Matt F
- SocietyWhite Louisiana Teen Busted For Burning Down Black ChurchThe church was supposedly a pillar of the community. By Matt F
- EntertainmentSimon Cowell Shades Mel B On "AGT," Get Water Thrown At HimSimon Cowell ruffles some feathers.By Matt F
- EntertainmentUsher Gets His Turn At "Carpool Karaoke" As Lawsuit Drama Rages OnUsher belts it out with James Corden.By Matt F