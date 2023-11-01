Kim Kardashian Poses With A Live Snake For Newest Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to participating in Halloween. For much of the time she's been famous she's had at least one impressively elaborate outfit prepared for the annual holiday. Just earlier this week she showed off her first costume. It was a "Clueless" tributing collaboration with her daughter North West. The fit just so happened to accompany North's first ever magazine cover, which also dropped earlier this week.

But now Kim has shared another costume, one that's even more likely to break the internet. "From Dusk Til Dawn" Kim K captioned the post, a reference to the film of the same name. It's a fittingly simple accompaniment to her outfit, which is Salma Hayek's character from the film. Hayek has a memorable performance in the film as a vampire disguised as a stripper, complete with a live snake. Kim went all in on her fit bringing along a live snake of her own to help complete the look. Fans in the comments did give Kim her flowers, but plenty also took the opportunity to praise Hayek for her great performance in the original film. Check out the full video and fan reactions below.

Kim Kardashians "From Dusk Till Dawn" Costume

Of course, most people are still talking about the Kim Kardashian move that broke the internet over the weekend. She announced a new Skims bra which deliberately displayed fake nipples, something many fans thought was a joke at first. But as it turns out she was serious and the project aimed to help fight climate change, a cause she's been active about for a while.

Even before that Kim was getting attention for someone else's costume. She and Kourtney have been feuding on the newest season of The Kardashians and that spilled into Halloween theatrics. For her fit, Kourtney recreated Kim's famous 2013 pregnant Met Gala look. What do you think of Kim Kardashian's From Dusk Till Dawn Halloween costume? Let us know in the comment section below.

