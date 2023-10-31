Saint West Is Just Like Ye: 7-Year-Old Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger As Kim Kardashian Watches

Between managing multiple businesses, constantly posting thirst traps on social media, studying law, and looking fabulous, Kim Kardashian still somehow finds time to spend with each of her four young children. She and the eldest, North, have bonded over things like makeup and filming videos for TikTok. Her and Kanye West's second-born, Saint West, is more of a sports fan but Kardashian hasn't let their differing interests get in the way of forming a strong bond. The socialite often supports her son at his basketball and soccer games, and they even travelled around the world together to meet some of his favourite athletes back in the summer.

Now that school is back in session, the 7-year-old has been spending his time learning, improving his sports skills, and continuing to give his mother grey hair. In the past, we've seen the West children sometimes catch an attitude with the paparazzi who have been present around them for their whole lives – understandably so. While his big sister seems to prefer verbally confronting or mean mugging the cameras, Saint's approach has become slyly flipping him off as Kardashian scrambles to cover his hand.

Saint West Inherited His Father's Attitude

In the video above, the reality starlet and her son's friends exit a vehicle while cameras loudly flash. Immediately upon sliding out of the backseat around the 15-second mark, Saint has a sly look on his face. Seconds later, he walks toward his mother while holding a middle finger up in the direction of onlookers invading his family's privacy. "Stop it," Kardashian tells him, hiding his small hand with hers as people around laughed.

As Kim Kardashian does her best to censor young Saint West and his middle finger from the paparazzi's view, she's encouraging her SKIMS shoppers to consider freeing their nipples. Last week, the 43-year-old announced her new bra with a built-in nipple feature that allows people to flirtatiously flaunt their breasts while still enjoying the security and support of her shapewear. See the internet's reaction to that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

