North West Gets Kim Kardashian To Dance In TikTok

North West was able to get Kim Kardashian to join in on a TikTok in a post from last week. In the video, they perform a mix of viral dance moves. The clip has been viewed over one million times.

When The Shade Room shared the post on Instagram, fans had mixed responses to Kim's parenting. "Kim Is pushing 50 and is getting weird that she actively tries to fit in with her daughter and her friends," one user wrote. Another added: "Ma leave Kim alone after this, but shorty got rich off of black culture originally, least you can do is have rhythm." As for more supportive users, one commented: "Im so happy her parents keep her hair done in cute black girl styles. theres nothing worse than celebrities with black/mixed children & their hair be all over their heads."

Kim has addressed the polarizing nature of North's TikTok posts before, even taking down one of her videos in which she lip-syncs to Ice Spice and PinkPantheress' “Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2.” "As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down,'" Kardashian admitted to Time magazine at the time. She added that she was out of town when North asked for permission to post the clip. "I saw on the internet, [people saying] 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance, but she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative."

