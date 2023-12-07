Steph Curry Trolls Ex-Teammate-Turned-Sideline Reporter

Steph Curry had some fun with a former teammate as he warmed up ahead of the Warriors' game against Portland. As former Warrior Festus Ezeli spoke on Andrew Wiggins' return and the general state of the Warriors, Curry stood behind Ezeli and paced back and forth without the ex-big man noticing him. However, Ezeli praised Curry's play, Steph made his move and appeared next to his ex-teammate to co-sign the message.

Ezeli and Curry were on the Warriors together between 2012 and 2016, with Ezeli coming away with a championship ring in 2015. Ezeli signed with the Blazers in 2016 but suffered a season-ending injury that saw the Blazers waive him at season's end in 2017. He played in the G-League in 2021 but now works full-time in broadcasting.

LeBron James Speaks On Gun Violence

However, it wasn't all fun and games on Wednesday. A somber LeBron James spoke at length on gun violence and gun control after three people were killed in a mass shooting on the campus of UNLV. "It just goes back to what I said before about guns in America. I think it's such a longer conversation, but we keep dealing with the same story. This same conversation every single time it happens, and it just continues to happen. The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over and over, and there's been no change is literally ridiculous. It makes no sense that we continue to lose innocent lives, on campuses, schools, at shopping markets and movie theaters and all type of stuff. It's ridiculous. The fact that we haven't changed anything -- it's actually been easier to be able to own a firearm. It's stupid," LeBron said.

LeBron's comments came from a press conference held just three miles from the Lee Business School. LeBron and the Lakers were in Vegas ahead of the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament. In a separate statement, the NBA announced that they would hold a moment of silence for the victims before Thursday's games. Across the country in Ohio, Dayton cancelled its Wednesday night game against UNLV due to the shooting.

