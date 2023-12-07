LeBron James Calls For Gun Control In Wake Of UNLV Shooting

LeBron James spoke at length about America's continued inaction about gun control after three people were killed in a mass shooting on the campus of UNLV. "It just goes back to what I said before about guns in America. I think it's such a longer conversation, but we keep dealing with the same story. This same conversation every single time it happens, and it just continues to happen. The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over and over, and there's been no change is literally ridiculous. It makes no sense that we continue to lose innocent lives, on campuses, schools, at shopping markets and movie theaters and all type of stuff. It's ridiculous. The fact that we haven't changed anything -- it's actually been easier to be able to own a firearm. It's stupid," LeBron said.

LeBron's comments came from a press conference held just three miles from the Lee Business School. LeBron and the Lakers were in Vegas ahead of the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament. In a separate statement, the NBA announced that they would hold a moment of silence for the victims before Thursday's games. Across the country in Ohio, Dayton cancelled its Wednesday night game against UNLV due to the shooting.

More details have emerged about the shooting that rocked the suburban campus of UNLV late Wednesday morning. The suspect has not been named. However, he is believed to be an academic who recently unsuccessfully applied for a position at the college. According to a source who spoke with the Associated Press, the suspect had most recently worked at East Carolina University. Per the official police timeline, the man opened fire inside the Lee Business School around 11:45am local time. He was later killed in a shootout with police detectives outside the building.

While casualties were not initially reported, police have now announced that three people have died as a result of their injuries. Furthermore, a fourth individual has been described as being in "critical but stable" condition. Despite the semester winding down, police said that numerous students were congregated outside due to the building's proximity to the student union center at the time of the attack.

