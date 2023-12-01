LeBron James Will Attend Bronny's USC Debut, Even If He Has To Skip A Lakers Game

LeBron James has revealed that he plans to be at his son Bronny's USC debut, even if it means skipping a Lakers game to do so. "Whenever he's cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we're playing, I'm going to have to catch them the next game. Family over everything. But definitely got to see Bronny's first game whenever he's cleared and ready to go," LeBron told reporters after the Lakers' Thursday night loss to the Thunder.

Earlier this week, the James family announced that Bronny had received medical clearance to resume practice with USC "next week". Furthermore, the family's statement said that Bronny's debut as a Trojan would come "soon after". Of the Trojans' next 10 games from December 11 onwards, four coincide with a Lakers' fixture. If Bronny's debut comes against Oregon State (December 30), Cal (January 3), Colorado (January 13), or Arizona (January 17), LeBron would be skipping a Lakers fixture. Of the four, only the matchup against Cal is a home fixture for USC. The Galen Center, USC's home base, is a little over two miles from the Lakers' Crypto.com Arena.

Bronny Set For Miraculous Return

Bronny has missed USC's first seven games, in which they have gone 5-2. The Trojans were upset by UC Irvine before losing to Oklahoma at the Rady Children's Invitational. The Trojans' next game features their first ranked opponent of the season - No. 11 Gonzaga. However, Bronny has made sure to remain around the team as the season got underway. Bronny made an appearance at the annual Trojan HoopLA but did not participate in the athletic festivities.

Despite this, Bronny's return is nothing short of miraculous. Having suffered a cardiac arrest less than four months ago, many thought that he was going to miss significant time. Instead, much like Aaron Rodgers, Bronny is now expected to defy the odds and make an expedited return to the sport that he loves. We'll have more on Bronny's USC debut as and when the details become available.

