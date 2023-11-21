Bronny James Warms Up With USC Four Months After Cardiac Arrest

Earlier this year, college basketball fans were shocked by the news that LeBron James's son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. The news surprised many as he appeared to be in perfect health as a highly recruited college basketball player. He quickly recovered to stable condition in the days following the incident but his long-term future as a player was still unsure. One cardiologist claimed that the health scare could put his career in jeopardy.

A month after the shocking news broke though, the family shared a positive update on Bronny's condition and his future. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, which sounds scary but it's something that can be treated. That diagnosis also came with an improved outlook on his future in the sport. They shared that Bronny could hope to be back on the court soon and that the condition wasn't expected to threaten his career. That came as good news for fans of the USC Trojans, who are hoping to see Bronny play this season before he likely takes off for the NBA next year.

Bronny James Warming Up With His USC Teammates

Yesterday, USC hosted Brown for a game and James was there to warm up with his teammates. Bronny didn't end up actually playing in the game itself. But it's still a massive step forward for him and a great sign going forward. Bronny is yet to make his debut with USC but is expected to play for the team at some point this season.

Despite not having played a game yet, Bronny James is one of the leading college athletes in NIL deals. The NCAA only allowed college players to make money off of their own name, image, and likeness in recent years. But the move came just in time for celebrity players like Bronny. What do you think of Bronny James warming up with his teammates just a few months after his cardiac arrest? Let us know in the comment section below.

