Aaron Rodgers Cleared For Practice With The Jets

Aaron Rodgers will begin practicing with the Jets this week, just 11 weeks after undergoing Achilles surgery. The decision means that the Jets now have 21 days to active Rodgers from injured reserve. If they don't, he will have to remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season. That deadline has been set as December 20. Four days later, the Jets play the Commanders in a game that Rodgers has publicly earmarked as his preferred return.

However, Rodgers also told The Pat McAfee Show this week that his return is not set in stone. Playing with the Jets again this season will depend on the continued progress of his recovery and the Jets' standing in the playoff race. The Jets are currently 4-7 and have lost their last four games. The team, currently holding the second-worst record in the AFC, will need a miracle to make the place. However, their games before Rodgers' preferred return include matchups against the surging Texans and division-leading Dolphins. A loss to Atlanta this weekend could see the Jets on the doorstep of elimination as early as next week.

Jets Mull QB Issue As Rodgers Recovers

A key piece to keeping the Jets in playoff contention will be their play at quarterback. Zach Wilson remains benched behind Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. Furthermore, the Jets have scored just two touchdowns in their last five games - one in their win over the Giants on October 29 and one in their loss to Miami this past weekend. For the time being, Boyle will remain the Jets' starter. Rodgers' former Green Bay backup threw for 179 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions against Miami.

"Yeah, we're giving Timmy another shot to roll next week. Obviously, there are things that he could've done better. There are things he had no control over, and I know he battled out there, and we were able to get to certain calls that we were hoping to do. We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute. It just didn't come to full fruition," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

