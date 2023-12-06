Aaron Rodgers Blasts Jets For "Chicken Sh*t" Locker Room Leaks

Aaron Rodgers has publicly criticized the New York Jets for a number of locker room leaks that appeared to villainize benched quarterback Zach Wilson. "That's a problem with the organization. We need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately, because there's no place in a winning culture where -- and this isn't the only time. There's been a bunch of other leaks," Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show.

The leaks in question stemmed from an article published by The Athletic. Anonymous locker room sources had told the outlet that Wilson appeared "reluctant" to resume QB1 duties with the Jets all but eliminated from playoff contention. These sources speculated that, much like a college player sitting out a bowl game, Wilson is wary of getting injured before he likely joins a new team next season. Rodgers questioned why someone within the Jets organization would want to "assassinate someone's character like that report does for Zach". Furthermore, Rodgers called the rumors "chicken sh-t at its core".

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Says "Anything's Possible" With Jets Return

Jets Eye Another QB Change With Elimination Looming

The Athletic report stemmed from the fact that the Jets cut Tim Boyle, their starter of the past two games, this week. Signing Brett Rypien from the Seahawks practice squad, the team could be in line to start their fourth quarterback of the season this weekend. Wilson, benched two weeks ago, is back in consideration for another start. However, the team also has veteran options with Rypien and the previous week's QB2, Trevor Siemian.

At 4-8, the Jets have now lost their last five games, completely squandering their surprising 4-3 start to the season. While they cannot be completely eliminated from playoff contention this week, falling to 4-9 would all but end their season. Furthermore, they must overcome a surging Houston Texans team that has won four of their last five games. After starting 2-3, the Texans are now jostling for position in the playoff race. Jets head coach Robert Salah is expected to announce the team's starting QB later today.

Read More: Chad Johnson Begs Aaron Rodgers Not To Rush Return From Injury

[via]