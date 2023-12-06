Zach Wilson Named Jets Starter Despite Locker Room Leaks

The Jets have named Zach Wilson their starter for this weekend's game against Houston. "Zach gives us the best chance to win," head coach Robert Salah told reporters on Wednesday. However, the choice to reinstate Wilson as starter comes amidst speculation about the young QB's mindset. A recent report by The Athletic revealed that Wilson was reportedly "reluctant" to play late-season games if the Jets weren't still in the playoff hunt. While the 4-8 Jets can mathematically qualify, their window is quickly closing. They have lost their last five games and have been consistently unable to find the endzone in that stretch.

In naming Wilson starter, as opposed to Trevor Siemian or Brett Rypien, Salah avoided having the Jets become the first Jets team since 1989 to start four quarterbacks. However, given how dire the situation is for the Jets, Wilson will likely be given a short lease. The Texans are surging, having won four of their last five games. Sunday is an absolute must-win game for New York.

Aaron Rodgers Still Considering Return For Jets

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is still optimistic that he can return this season. The veteran QB recently argued that he could return earlier than Christmas Eve if his recovery continues to go well. "Anything is possible. It feels great to be on the practice field, but I'm not anywhere near ready to play," Rodgers told reporters last week. The veteran QB was cleared for limited practice last Wednesday, giving the Jets 21 days to activate him from injured reserve. This week could see Rodgers practicing on back-to-back days if he feels capable of doing so.

However, Rodgers reiterated that his return depends on whether the Jets can still make the playoffs. "I don't think that would make a ton of sense. A comeback this year before the four-month mark would mean I'm not 100 percent healthy, so it'd be a risk for myself. For the team to sign off on if we're out of it, I'd be surprised if they would OK that to come back," Rodgers noted. Per ESPN, the 4-8 Jets have a less than 1% chance to make the playoffs.

