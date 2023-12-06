Von Miller With The Bills And Available To Play Despite Arrest

Von Miller is with the Bills squad and is available to play against Kansas City this week despite his recent arrest for domestic violence. "We weren't there. We're not the investigators. We don't, obviously, you know, we had our conversations with Von and understood what he believes happened. And so, from that standpoint we can't get into it. It's an open investigation, and so we'll just, we'll let the legal process play out, and he'll participate like normal in practice," GM Brandon Beane told reporters.

"Anytime it's an ongoing investigation, if something was uncovered that the commissioner does have that, at any point, if he feels there was something that, hey, this is, this doesn't look good or something like that, if at any point that, they could. But with our knowledge of what we have today, we don't expect that," Beane added in regards to the possibility of Miller being added to the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Why Was Von Miller Arrested?

Miller surrendered to police last Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued the day prior. Per TMZ, Miller was booked around 4pm Central on Thursday and released on bond soon after. According to ESPN, Miller's bond was set at $5000. He had been wanted by police in Texas since late morning Wednesday. The wannt came after they responded to a "major disturbance call" concerning Miller and his pregnant partner. According to an affidavit, an argument about Miller's partner's travel plans had allegedly turned violent. Miller allegedly shoved her, pulled her hair, and placed his hands around her neck on two separate occasions.

Miller was previously investigated on similar accusations in Colorado in 2021. However, that inquiry did not lead to any sort of formal police intervention. However, the report of his assault by his alleged victim paints a disturbing picture. According to the alleged victim, Miller had demanded that she leave their shared apartment as a result of their argument. However, she claims that as she tried to collect her things, Miller repeatedly assaulted her and smashed her laptop. Miller, who signed a six-year deal with the Buffalo in 2022, continues to play limited snap counts as he rehabs from an ACL tear. Across eight games this season, Miller has recorded two total tackles.

