Conor McGregor "Raps" During Twitter Beef, Immediately Deletes His Verse

Conor McGregor tried his hand at rapping after getting into a feud on X, formerly Twitter. McGregor posted a 2-minute verse aimed at Scott Moore, a political commentator and battle rapper from Northern Ireland, after Moore called McGregor "a profoundly stupid person". McGregor's stilted verse took aim at Moore's appearance and Northern Irish origin. However, like many of McGregor's tweets, it was quickly deleted from McGregor's page. Moore still responded to McGregor's verse with one of his own, going as far as to essentially call McGregor an English collaborator. However, his call for McGregor to face him in person was short-lived as McGregor simply chose to block him instead.

All of this stemmed from McGregor posting a selfie with the caption "Ireland, your President". That's what sparked the original comment from Moore. Furthermore, Moore informed McGregor that it was below the belt to go after his appearances and mannerisms as Moore suffers from a mental health condition that causes him to pick at his skin and is also autistic, meaning there are many mannerisms he can't control. Unfortunately, the prevailing opinion online was that this was another L for the MMA great.

Conor McGregor Welcomes A Baby Boy

Elsewhere, McGregor announced the birth of his fourth child late last week. "My baby boy is born! Mammy and baby doing amazing, 8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef! ❤️🙏," McGregor wrote on Instagram. Dee Devlin, McGregor's long-time fiancee, gave birth this morning after McGregor announced she was in labor last night. The pregnancy was announced back in June, with the couple already sharing three kids - Conor Jr, Croia, and Rian. Later in the day, McGregor shared another update. "Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee, you are my hero ❤️🙏," the MMA fighter wrote on social media.

McGregor and Devlin have been together since around 2008, which also marks the start of McGregor's MMA career. The couple met at a nightclub in Dublin right before McGregor began to pursue his MMA dream. They got engaged in 2020 and plan to have a wedding in Ireland in the coming years. As for their other kids, McGregor has previously said that Conor Jr is already starting to perfect his MMA moves.

