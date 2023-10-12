Conor McGregor Rejoins Drug Testing Pool

Conor McGregor has officially rejoined the USADA drug testing pool. Returning to the Octagon after two years battling a leg injury, McGregor has previously been reluctant to rejoin the pool. This led many people to believe that he had been using steroids during his rehabilitation. According to the UFC's agreement with USADA, a fighter who rejoins the testing pool must remain in it for six months and pass two random tests before they can fight again. While appeals were made to eliminate the six-month waiting period for McGregor, the anti-doping agency held firm.

It's unknown who McGregor's first fight back will be against. Many assumed that it would be against Michael Chandler after the two went head-to-head on The Ultimate Fighter. However, McGregor has spent his time away calling out anyone and everyone who comes to mind. That said, many people are now eyeing UFC 300 as McGregor's return. That would give him plenty of time to fully recover, as well as arrange a fight for himself.

UFC And USADA To Part Ways

In related news, USADA announced that the UFC planned to drop the agency as their officially doping control partner. Per USADA CEO Travis Tygart, the relationship had become "untenable" due to the UFC's stance on McGregor's return. "Fighters' long-term health and safety -- in addition to a fair and level playing field -- are more important to USADA than short-term profits at the expense of clean athletes," Tygart wrote. "We are disappointed for UFC athletes, who are independent contractors who rely on our independent, gold-standard global program to protect their rights to a clean, safe, and fair Octagon. The UFC's move imperils the immense progress made within the sport under USADA's leadership," he added.

However, issues have been brewing for some months now. "We'll see how that plays out. [USADA] is saying that now, but who knows? I don't talk about shit until shit happens. To sit here and think hypothetically how a million different things could happen, no idea. The Conor thing, who the hell knows how that's going to play out? Who cares what USADA says?" Dana White said in an interview in July.

