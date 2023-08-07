Conor McGregor Put On Blast By Justin Gaethje’s Manager

Conor McGregor is someone who has found himself at the center of controversy on numerous occasions. Although he had a great start to his career, the last few years have been difficult for him. He suffered two losses in a row to Dustin Poirier, and the second one led to a brutal injury. McGregor has yet to return since that injury and some believe he might never end up back in the Octagon. Although he is supposed to fight Michael Chandler, the fight hasn’t been scheduled, and fans are growing impatient.

Additionally, Conor McGregor has been calling out various other fighters. For instance, after Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, McGregor said he could KO Gaethje in one shot. However, this was mostly just an empty threat as the UFC had no interest in making this fight happen. Now, Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz is speaking out about Conor. While talking to TMZ, he went in on the Irish legend. He noted that McGregor is no longer a warrior and that all he can do these days is talk.

Conor McGregor Called Out

“Conor McGregor, he lost himself. He doesn’t know who he is. He’s a guy who isn’t even a fighter. He’s a retired fighter. He’s not in the USADA program, he probably weighs almost close to 200 pounds. He just wants clout,” Abdelaziz said. “He gets in fights in bars and at Grammy’s, street fights. He gets in fights when he has security there to protect him.” These criticisms may be harsh, but in the eyes of many UFC fans, they are mostly true at this point.

With McGregor refusing to enter the USADA program, he will not be able to fight for six months. This timeline will only continue to extend the longer he waits. Needless to say, it could be a while before we ever see McGregor in the Octagon again. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

