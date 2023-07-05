Conor McGregor has had a rough time of it on The Ultimate Fighter. Serving as the coach for a young and hungry stable of fighters, it hasn’t gone well. In fighters against Michael Chandler’s stable of older fighters, McGregor is 0-6. The most recent loss came in the show’s latest episode, which premiered on July 4. It featured McGregor’s Irish protege Lee Hammond taking on Kurt Holobaugh. Holobaugh (19-7) is a journeyman fighter who has had a few fights in the UFC but went 0-4 with the promotion. Hammond is 5-0, primarily fighting in small European promotions. However, he has had one outing with Bellator.

However, Holobaugh came out on top in an unexpected win, leaving McGregor “devastated” and Chandler smug. Furthermore, things quickly turned physical as McGregor and Chandler confronted one another in the Octagon. Eventually, McGregor landed the first blow as the Irish fighter delivered a two-handed shove to Chandler’s face. However, Dana White was quick to intervene before things got too physical.

McGregor Calls Out Chandler, But Fight Remains Uncertain

Things hit a boiling point between the coaches tonight on #TUF31 🤬



After the episode aired, McGregor took to Twitter with a voice message. “‘Oh, we’re gonna do this,’” McGregor said, imitating Chandler. “‘We’re gonna fight right now? We’re gonna fight right now? We’re gonna do this? We’re gonna fight right now?” McGregor said, imitating Chandler from the episode. While the two are expected to fight at some point in the future, the ball is very much in McGregor’s court.

McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the UFC since breaking his leg in 2021, is very much the one stymying the fight scheduling. McGregor is yet to re-enroll in USADA drug-testing program. Furthermore, recent allegations of sexual assault continue to plague the Irish fighter. It’s likely that the UFC is looking for a resolution in that case before moving forward with the fight. Additionally, McGregor just isn’t a priority fighter right now. As venerated as his name is, he’s lost three of his last four fights. There are simply better fights that the UFC could be putting on right now. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

