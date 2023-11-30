Conor McGregor's Fourth Child Is A Baby Boy

Conor McGregor announced the birth of his fourth child earlier today. "My baby boy is born! Mammy and baby doing amazing, 8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef! ❤️🙏," McGregor wrote on Instagram. Dee Devlin, McGregor's long-time fiancee, gave birth this morning after McGregor announced she was in labor last night. The pregnancy was announced back in June, with the couple already sharing three kids - Conor Jr, Croia, and Rian. Later in the day, McGregor shared another update. "Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee, you are my hero ❤️🙏," the MMA fighter wrote on social media.

McGregor and Devlin have been together since around 2008, which also marks the start of McGregor's MMA career. The couple met at a nightclub in Dublin right before McGregor began to pursue his MMA dream. They got engaged in 2020 and plan to have a wedding in Ireland in the coming years. As for their other kids, McGregor has previously said that Conor Jr is already starting to perfect his MMA moves.

McGregor Eyes MMA Return

The birth comes amid speculation that McGregor is gearing up for his return to the UFC. In October, McGregor officially rejoined the USADA drug testing pool. Returning to the Octagon after two years battling a leg injury, McGregor had previously been reluctant to rejoin the pool. This led many people to believe that he had been using steroids during his rehabilitation. According to the UFC's agreement with USADA, a fighter who rejoins the testing pool must remain in it for six months and pass two random tests before they can fight again. While appeals were made to eliminate the six-month waiting period for McGregor, the anti-doping agency held firm.

It's unknown who McGregor's first fight back will be against. Many assumed that it would be against Michael Chandler after the two went head-to-head on The Ultimate Fighter. However, McGregor has spent his time away calling out anyone and everyone who comes to mind. That said, many people are now eyeing UFC 300 as McGregor's return. That would give him plenty of time to fully recover, as well as arrange a fight for himself.

