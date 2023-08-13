Conor McGregor Challenges KSI During Boxing Match

The world of boxing, MMA, and combat sports as a whole invokes a lot of trash talking and bravado these days. Moreover, there’s perhaps no better contemporary example of that (in the mainstream) than Conor McGregor, who always seems to be stirring something up. Most recently, he called out KSI after the boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius, saying that “he couldn’t box eggs if he walked into an egg-boxing factory.” Specifically, it seems like the MMA star wants to do a bareknuckle fight with him, and since the YouTube star, rapper, and boxer was in the crowd, it could’ve happened right then and there. It didn’t, but the door’s open for the future now.

It’s unclear exactly why Conor McGregor all of a sudden took shots at KSI, but it’s nonetheless entertaining to see. After all, they’re two of the biggest names in that scene right now, albeit for pretty different reasons and with very different stories attached. Also, they’ve been pals and appeared on things together in the past, so maybe it’s just another step in their relationship. It may be odd, but it would still be a treat to watch.

Conor McGregor’s Call-Out

Furthermore, maybe this could be a part of the boxing event that KSI and Logan Paul are headlining this October. In fact, the Sidemen personality already responded to Conor McGregor’s challenge on Twitter (now X), and seemed to take it with pride, stride, and in good humor and fun. “Lmao just seen this,” he wrote on the social media platform. “Jake Paul must be crying that I’ve got Connor on my d**k already and I didn’t even have to fight an mma fighter.”

KSI’s Response

Lmao just seen this. Jake Paul must be crying that I’ve got Connor on my dick already and I didn’t even have to fight an mma fighter 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/j78OCskqsP — ksi (@KSI) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, surely more responses and statements in the future will expand on that animosity a little more. Maybe Notorious just wants to tackle all the big and promotable names to show his dominance and to garner a lot of cash while doing so. If it’s purely for the sport of it, then hopefully the two can have some good prep time and come together for a great display. For more news and the latest updates on Conor McGregor and KSI, log back into HNHH.

