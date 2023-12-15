Jets Praise Aaron Rodgers For "Unbelievable" Recovery

The Jets have heaped praise on Aaron Rodgers for his recovery from Achilles surgery. "It's a credit to him, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week. But this dude is grinding to try to get himself back. It just shows how much he cares, and I have an appreciation for him," head coach Robert Saleh said this week.

"It's definitely impressive seeing him out there and the progress he's made in such a short time. I mean, he's special. The mindset, the way he goes about his treatment -- all of a sudden, you find yourself back, ready to play here pretty soon. It's crazy," added wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Blasts Jets For "Chicken Sh*t" Locker Room Leaks

Aaron Rodgers Return Still Playoff-Dependent

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 10: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets on the field after a win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

However, Rodgers' return depends on whether the Jets can still make the playoffs. "I don't think that would make a ton of sense. A comeback this year before the four-month mark would mean I'm not 100 percent healthy, so it'd be a risk for myself. For the team to sign off on if we're out of it, I'd be surprised if they would OK that to come back," Rodgers noted last month. Per ESPN, the 5-8 Jets have a less than 1% chance to make the playoffs. They play the division-leading Dolphins this weekend.

Furthermore, the Jets don't have the easiest schedule before Rodgers' preferred return. Their slate includes games against the surging Texans and the division-leading Dolphins. However, not everyone is a fan of Rodgers' decision to try and return this season. Chad Johnson pleaded with him to focus on recovery. Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith told the QB to "sit your a-- at home." Despite this, Rodgers appears set on at least entertaining the possibility of an unprecedented recovery.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Making Millions To Appear On The Pat McAfee Show

[via]