Shooting On UNLV Campus Leaves Suspect Dead, At Least 3 Hospitalizd

Police have responded to a mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). Law enforcement was alerted to an active shooter situation around 11:45am local time. Later, a police officer "engaged" the suspect, who has since been reported to have died. However, it is unclear how the suspect died. Furthermore, local law enforcement refused to say how many, if any, people had died in the shooting. “Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change," Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

On X, formerly Twitter, the university said that the suspect had opened fire at the Lee Business School. Additionally, reports emerged that police were responding to reports of shots being fired at the nearby student union. Later, an FBI SWAT team was spotted on campus by an Associated Press reporter. The university has said that it remains the site of an "active investigation". UNLV sits just three miles from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. The Hotel was the site of one of America's worst mass shootings when, in 2017, a lone gunman killed 60 people and wounded hundreds more.

Basketball Game Featuring UNLV Cancelled In Wake Of Shooting

Meanwhile, across the country in Dayton, Ohio, the University of Dayton announced that they had made the decision to cancel their men's basketball game against the visiting UNLV squad. "Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight's men's basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers," the school wrote on social media.

Furthermore, UNLV's undefeated women's basketball team is scheduled to host Oklahoma on Saturday. It is unknown if this game will go ahead at this time. The events unfolding at UNLV remain a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

