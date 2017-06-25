dayton
- SportsShooting On UNLV Campus Leaves Suspect Dead, At Least 3 HospitalizdPolice were alerted to an active shooter situation at 11:45am local time.By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West's "Sweet Jesus" Snippet From "Jesus Is King" Project May Have SurfacedA gospel choir banger?By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle To Host Free Block Party For Dayton Residents To Help Mass Shooting VictimsThe comedian wants to give back to the area he calls home.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsWalmart Employees Protest Against Gun Sales With Store Wide WalkoutBig ups Thomas Marshall.By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsGregg Popovich Puts Congress On Blast Over Gun Control LawsPopovic wants the government to get "off their asses."By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsBarack Obama Shares Powerful Statement On Dayton & El Paso ShootingsObama has spoken. By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsRihanna Puts President Donald Trump On Blast For Mass Shooting TweetRihanna sent her condolences to the victims of the mass shootings.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMass Shooting Leaves Nine Dead, 26 Injured In Dayton, Ohio: ReportIt was the second mass shooting of the day.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyDestructive Tornadoes Hit Ohio, Leaving At Least One Person DeadA devastating tornado has ravaged Dayton and several Ohio counties. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPokema -N- GoYalee recruits Rich The Kid for his "Pokema -N- Go" remix.By Milca P.