Sergio Brown Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering His Mother

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown has entered a not-guilty plea on the charge of murdering his mother, Myrtle. Brown reportedly entered his plea earlier on Wednesday while remanded in custody at a jail in Illinois. He will be due back in court later this month. Brown and his mother were reported missing in September, only for his mother's body to be discovered beside a creek near their Illinois home. Brown remained missing for a few days until he began posting concerning videos from Mexico. He was eventually detained in Mexico and extradited to the United States.

Brown was a starting safety for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish but went undrafted in 2010. However, he was later signed by the Patriots and would play nearly 100 games over the next seven seasons, although he would only ever start 15 games. He retired in 2016 following a brief stint with the Bills. Finishing his career with 144 tackles, Brown also played for the Colts and Jags. His time with the Bills came after a training camp with the Falcons.

Read More: Marcellus Wiley, Ex-NFLer And Former ESPN Analyst, Accused Of Rape

Von Miller Expected To Play Despite Arrest

Meanwhile, another Bills player is facing his own legal issues. Von Miller was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. However, the arrest will not immediately affect Miller's status with the Bills. "We weren't there. We're not the investigators. We don't, obviously, you know, we had our conversations with Von and understood what he believes happened. And so, from that standpoint we can't get into it. It's an open investigation, and so we'll just, we'll let the legal process play out, and he'll participate like normal in practice," GM Brandon Beane told reporters.

"Anytime it's an ongoing investigation, if something was uncovered that the commissioner does have that, at any point, if he feels there was something that, hey, this is, this doesn't look good or something like that, if at any point that, they could. But with our knowledge of what we have today, we don't expect that," Beane added in regards to the possibility of Miller being added to the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Read More: Conor McGregor "Raps" During Twitter Beef, Immediately Deletes His Verse

[via]