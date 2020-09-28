not guilty plea
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Enters Plea In "Rust" Manslaughter CaseBaldwin will stand trial later this year.By Ben Mock
- MusicKodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Drug ChargesBlack is also currently out on bond following his plea entry.By Ben Mock
- SportsSergio Brown Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering His MotherBrown faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a body.By Ben Mock
- CrimeShawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting CaseShawn Kemp has pled not guilty in the case of an alleged drive-by shooting.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTsu Surf RICO Update: Rapper Pleads Not Guilty, Joe Budden Speaks For The First Time"Free Surf until they say it backwards," the podcast host declared on a recent episode of his show.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Vermont Burglary Charges, Faces 26 Years In Prison"The Flash" actor appeared in court early Monday morning, at which time he was told to stay away from the home he entered earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeMystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape Case: ReportThe rapper faces several charges including battery, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, and simple robbery.By Erika Marie
- FootballRichard Sherman Pleads Not Guilty To Misdemeanor Charges For Break-InRichard Sherman plead not guilty to five misdemeanor charges on Friday after attempting to break in to in-laws house.By Joe Abrams
- MusicPop Smoke Was Shot & Then Kicked As He Lay On The Ground: ReportDetails of Pop Smoke's final moments were shared during a preliminary hearing for one of the suspects charged with his murder.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLil Mosey Pleads Not Guilty To Second-Degree Rape Charges: ReportThe 19-year-old rapper reportedly appeared in court alongside his legal team and his parents.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNBA YoungBoy Pleads Not Guilty To Charges, Trial Date Set: ReportThe Lousiana rapper is fighting his latest gun possession charges.By Erika Marie
- SportsChad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Violence Charges: ReportChiefs' Travis Kelce was asked to share his thoughts about the incident & reportedly became emotional as he condemned Wheeler's alleged actions.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Enters Not Guilty Plea For Kenosha Double Homicide: ReportTwo men were killed and one seriously injured after the underaged teen walked through Wisconsin streets during a Black Lives Matter protest.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty In Megan Thee Stallion CaseTory Lanez has entered a plea of not guilty in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBrett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty In Breonna Taylor CaseBrett Hankison, one of the ex-cops involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor, has pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment.By Alex Zidel