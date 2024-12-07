Diddy Seen For The First Time Since Arrest In Leaked Courtroom Footage

Diddy's legal battle is just beginning.

Diddy is currently behind bars in New York facing various charges including alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and more. Shortly after his September arrest, he pleaded not guilty to all charges. In leaked footage obtained by MediaTakeout, he can be seen doing so next to his attorney in a crowded courtroom. When asked whether or not he'd had a chance to review the indictment, his attorney confirmed he had. Diddy then stood up and said "not guilty" after the judge asked him if he was prepared to enter a plea.

This is the first glimpse the public has caught of the mogul since he was taken into custody. It arrived just after his legal team filed a motion accusing prosecutors of violating his right to a fair trial. The motion references a raid of Diddy's prison cell that was conducted in October, during which authorities allegedly photographed confidential legal notes. His team is asking the judge to dismiss the indictment entirely or disqualify prosecutors involved in reviewing the notes.

It also comes shortly after some of his previously anonymous accusers were forced to reveal their identities in order to move forward with their lawsuits. One of these individuals was Anna Kane, the ex-wife of NHL athlete Evander Kane. She issued a statement yesterday (December 6), in which she described her decision to continue pursuing justice.

"I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager," her statement reads. "Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me." In her suit, she alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Diddy and his affiliates in 2003 after being flown to New York. She alleges that she was a high school student at the time, and had yet to turn 18.