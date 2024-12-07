Diddy Assault Accuser Revealed To Be Ex-Wife Of NHL Star Evander Kane

She was required to identify herself.

Diddy allegations have become a common occurrence. Hundreds of alleged victims have come forward with stories involving the disgraced mogul. Many have tried to keep their identities a secret as a means of protecting themselves from outside prosecution. Unfortunately, some of Diddy's accusers have been forced to reveal their identities in order to continue with their lawsuits. One of these accusers was Anna Kane, the ex wife of NHL athlete Evander Kane.

Anna Kane ane Doe, was required to reveal her identity to continue with the lawsuit. She alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Diddy and his affiliates after being flown to New York in 2003. Kane also states that she was still a high school student at the time, and yet to turn 18. She issued a statement on Friday, December 6, shortly after being forced to publicly confirm her identity. "I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager," Kane wrote. "Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me."

Diddy Allegedly Assaulted Anna Kane In 2003

Anna Kane claims that Diddy gave her drugs and alcohol shortly before forcing sex upon her. Kane is best known for being the former spouse of Evander Kane. She married the NHL star in 2018, and they split up three years later. Anna Kane made a series of devastating accusations toward Evander shortly after their divorce. She claimed that Evander subjected her to domestic violence and sexual assault during their marriage. She also alleged the current NHL player of throwing games on purpose after betting on them.

TMZ reports that Anna Kane's lawsuit includes photos of her meeting with Diddy. Diddy has gone on to deny Kane's allegations. There has been a general denial statement issued by the mogul's lawyers in the event that a new accuser comes forward with a lawsuit. "[Combs] looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served," the statement reads. "Where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."