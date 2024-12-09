Jay-Z Responds To Being Accused Of Raping A 13-Year-Old With Diddy

Jay-Z & Diddy have been named in a new lawsuit accusing them of raping a teenager.

Jay-Z is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl with Diddy in 2000 at an MTV After-Party. NBC News broke the news on Sunday evening (Dec. 8) about the moguls named in a re-filed civil suit by an anonymous individual. In October, the lawsuit was originally filed against Diddy, real name Sean Combs. The claims stem from an alleged incident at a house party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, where the anonymous, then a teenager, accuses both men of sexual assault.

Jay-Z, real name Sean Carter, responded to the allegations in a statement Sunday night, strongly denying the claims and labeling them as “blackmail.” He challenged the plaintiff’s legal team to pursue criminal charges if the accusations were genuine. “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one.” he stated.

Jay-Z Responds To The New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Including Diddy

The plaintiff claims she was invited to an after-party with drugs and alcohol. She claims she felt "woozy and lightheaded" after consuming one drink and sought refuge in what she thought was an empty bedroom. According to the filing, Combs entered the room alongside a male and a female celebrity. Allegedly, Combs approached her, saying, “You are ready to party,” before restrained and assaulted by Combs and Carter while the female celebrity watched.

This marks the first time Jay-Z named in connection to Diddy in a case involving sexual assault. Diddy battles over a dozen sexual assault lawsuits since settling with former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in December 2023. In repeated statements, Combs’ lawyers have expressed confidence in the legal process, asserting his innocence. “In court, the truth will prevail: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” they said. A 50 Cent executive produced documentary about the Diddy allegations is in development with Netflix.