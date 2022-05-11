2000
- SongsJoey Bada$$ Showcases His Growth On New Single "Fallin"Joey Bada$$ returns with his new single, "Fallin." By Aron A.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Discusses Working With Nas & Chris Brown On "2000"Joey Bada$$ explained why he wasn't able to get Nas to provide a full verse for his new album, "2000."By Cole Blake
- NewsJoey Bada$$, Chris Brown, & Capella Grey Shine On "Welcome Back" From "2000" AlbumDiddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, and JID are also featured on the long-awaited album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Excludes Drake From "The Holy Trinity"Joey Bada$$ considers himself, J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar "the Holy Trinity."By Aron A.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Announces New Release Date For "2000"Joey Bada$$ announces a new release date for "2000" after pushing the album back due to sample clearance issues. By Aron A.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Finally Has A Release Date For "2000"He also revealed that his new single, "Where I Belong" will be dropping this Friday. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJoey Bada$$ Speaks His Mind On Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind"Joey Bada$$ denied rumors that he delayed "2000" because of Drake's new album.By Rex Provost
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Joey Bada$$ SongsTake a look through Joey Bada$$'s best songs of all time while we await his new album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Pushes "2000" Album Back Due To Sample ClearancesJoey Bada$$ reveals that he doesn't have a new release date confirmed for "2000" yet. By Aron A.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Shares More Information About "2000"Joey Bada$$ sheds more insight on "2000," his forthcoming third studio album and the spiritual successor to his breakout mixtape.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Announces New Album & Release DateJoey Bada$$ shares the title and release date for his forthcoming album. By Aron A.