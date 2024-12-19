Snoop Dogg Crafted A Sick Posse Cut 24 Years Ago On "Tha Last Meal" Cut, "Lay Low"

Master P, Nate Dogg, Butch Cassidy, and Tha Eastsidaz also contribute to this hit.

As much as Snoop Dogg is hip to rap's current landscape, such as the UMG petition from Drake and rising hip-hop stars like Sexyy Red , there's nothing like a classic cut like "Lay Low" to keep his legacy alive. A lot of the new material he presents to the contemporary rap world roots itself in these classics, so make sure to do your research before diving into Missionary. This specific era of the Long Beach legend was a turbulent one behind the scenes, but that struggle could not stop these artists' talent from shining through.

However, this time around, this throwback reminiscing is actually pretty fitting. After all, Snoop Dogg just dropped his new Dr. Dre collab album Missionary and is reflecting on his career with some interesting remarks, so it's only natural that fans would follow suit in this trip down memory lane. Especially for younger hip-hop fans out there, this marks an opportunity for them to learn about Tha Doggfather's other big records, of which "Lay Low" sits as a highlight on Tha Last Meal.

24 years ago today, Snoop Dogg released his final No Limit album and his first Doggy Style release, Tha Last Meal. To celebrate, we're looking back at the biggest hit off of it, "Lay Low" featuring Master P, Nate Dogg , Tha Eastsidaz, and Butch Cassidy . It's a pretty straightforward gangster rap cut with a crisp drum beat, resonant piano hits, string samples, and one of Nate's many smooth and iconic choruses and melodic performances.

About The Author

