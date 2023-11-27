Nate Dogg's 7 Best Collabs

Nate Dogg’s impact on hip-hop is undeniable. Known for his infectious melodies and his deep, velvety voice, the West Coast legend left his mark on the game before his untimely passing in 2011. Nate Dogg was notorious for his abilities as a collaborator, lending catchy R&B hooks to some of hip hop’s most iconic tracks. No matter who he collaborated with, he always stole the show. Throughout his career, he worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B from the West Coast and beyond. Today, we will be ranking Nate Dogg’s 7 best collaborations from least to greatest. Take a look at the list below.

7. 2Pac - “All About U” (1996)

“All About U” is a standout track from 2Pac’s iconic double-disc album, All Eyez On Me. Over a relaxed G-Funk groove, Pac, Hussein Fatal, and Yaki Kadafi spit explicit verses about groupies. Snoop Dogg contributes a spoken outro on the album version and a verse on the Greatest Hits edition. A West Coast affair, one of the most memorable parts of “All About U” is Nate Dogg’s chorus. He keeps things light-hearted as he sings, “Every other city we go, every other video / No matter where I go, I see the same h*es.” He matches the breezy instrumental and the playful nature of the verses.

6. Snoop Dogg - “Lay Low” (2000)

Snoop Dogg was one of Nate Dogg’s closest collaborators. They first teamed up on “Ain’t No Fun (If The Homies Can’t Have None)” from Snoop’s 1993 debut, Doggystyle. The two eventually linked with Warren G as 213 for 2004’s The Hard Way. Nate and Snoop Dogg created many iconic tracks together, many of which are on this list. One of their strongest tracks is “Lay Low” from 2000’s Tha Last Meal. A tough California banger produced by Dr. Dre, Snoop, The Eastsidaz, and Master P spits tough verses while Nate Dogg delivered a soulful yet vulgar hook. His appearance made the minimal beat and the gangsta rap verses even more forceful.

5. Eminem - “‘Till I Collapse” (2002)

Eminem first featured Nate Dogg on “Bitch Please II,” a stellar posse cut from The Marshall Mathers LP also including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Xzibit. The two then teamed up for “‘Till I Collapse,” a standout track from The Eminem Show. The song intensely builds into a motivational track where Eminem declares his devotion to hip-hop. His choppy and commanding flow in his verses is complimented by a Nate Dogg chorus. Nate’s deeply sung hook adds to the content of Em’s verses as he sings, “I’ma rip this shit ‘till my bones collapse.” While it is not as vocally dynamic as his other collaborations, Nate’s hook is perfect for the song.

4. 50 Cent - “21 Questions” (2003)

Perhaps Nate Dogg's most famous chorus is on one of hip hop’s most classic love songs. “21 Questions” stands out as the gentle moment on 50 Cent’s iron-clad debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Both 50 Cent and Nate Dogg spend the song questioning the extent of their girlfriends’ love and loyalty for them. Between 50’s relaxed verses and the luxurious instrumental, Nate Dogg’s smooth baritone chorus brings these elements together to create one of the best blends of hip hop and R&B.

3. Dr. Dre - “The Next Episode” (1999)

“The Next Episode” is one of the most iconic hip-hop songs of all time. From the instrumental and the chorus to the verses and ad-libs, the song is filled with classic moments. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s lyrics paint a distinct portrait of California culture, but the song’s final 30 seconds undoubtedly contribute to its legacy. Nate Dogg ends the song with his very own moment. He steals the show with a short and sweet outro, finishing “The Next Episode” by exclaiming the now classic phrase, “Smoke weed every day.” While his portion is quite short, it remains one of Nate Dogg’s best collaborations.

2. Dr. Dre - “Xxplosive” (1999)

Another Dr. Dre classic, “Xxplosive’s” legendary status can be attributed not only to its pleasant instrumentation but to Nate Dogg’s show-stopping verse. Dr. Dre does not rap on the song, but Kurupt and Six-Two spit crude verses, matching the other songs on 2001. The bars certainly fit the instrumental, but Nate Dogg takes “Xxplosive” to the next level. His low vocal register amplifies the beat’s lead melody and bassline, embodying the suave persona portrayed in his lyrics. He also showcases his range with his various runs, with the instrumental building on top of his vocals. The Dr. Dre-led song is one of Nate Dogg’s brightest moments and best collaborations, working in tandem with the other rappers and the beat.

1. Warren G - “Regulate” (1994)

“Regulate” was the first single for both Warren G and Nate Dogg. To this day, it still cannot be topped as their best collaboration. One of hip hop’s greatest storytelling tracks, the song follows Warren G as he gets into an altercation before Nate Dogg comes to his rescue. Over a classic G-Funk instrumental, the two share their story from their own perspectives as they trade verses. Warren G nonchalantly spits his rap verses as he raps about getting jumped by a group of guys and Nate Dogg delicately sings about violently defending him. It is the perfect blend of rapping and singing as their exchange of verses tells a full narrative. Ultimately, “Nate Dogg and Warren G had to regulate,” resulting in Nate's best collaboration. His first-ever single has stood the test of time as an all-time classic moment in hip hop.

