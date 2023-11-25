Snoop Dogg Revives His Classic Debut, "Doggystyle" For Its 30th Anniversary

Snoop Dogg has had one of the most celebrated careers in hip-hop history. While he did have to deal with some legal issues throughout, especialy early on, he is easily one of the most beloved figures. He has blessed us with tons of classic tracks and projects over his now three-decade long run. However, arguably his best effort has to be 1993's Doggystyle.

Yes, it has already been 30 years since his debut tape. It feels surreal that we have made it this deep into Snoop's story within rap, but here we are. To celebrate this incredible milestone, the California icon had decided to give his fans a 30th anniversary edition. There are quite a few unique touches to this new version as well.

Listen To Doggystyle (30th Anniversary Edition) By Snoop Dogg

One of them is the inclusion of a track that was left off later versions of the record. "Gz Up, H**s Down" had a difficult go of it when clearing the sample used. However, it officially sees the light of day on Doggystyle. In addition to that, there will be some special vinly discs available. According to Revolt, you can grab a copy in black or clear. Or, if you decide to head to your local Walmart or shop online with Amazon, there are additional colors to choose from. At the store you can find the disc in a clear and light blue edition. On the online-shopping powerhouse are a few options. One of which is a clear and black smoke color.

One of them is the inclusion of a track that was left off later versions of the record. "Gz Up, H**s Down" had a difficult go of it when clearing the sample used. However, it officially sees the light of day on Doggystyle. In addition to that, there will be some special vinly discs available. According to Revolt, you can grab a copy in black or clear. Or, if you decide to head to your local Walmart or shop online with Amazon, there are additional colors to choose from. At the store you can find the disc in a clear and light blue edition. On the online-shopping powerhouse are a few options. One of which is a clear and black smoke color.

Doggystyle (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

