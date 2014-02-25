One of the more prominent duos in hip-hop history is Tha Dogg Pound, made up of rappers Kurupt and Daz Dillinger. The two rappers formed the group after Dr. Dre suggested they do so while they were recording Dre’s album “The Chronic”. They released their debut album “Dogg Food” in 1995 under Death Row Records and the album eventually certified 2x platinum. Since forming as a duo, Tha Dogg Pound has released eight studio albums as well as various other collaboration albums and an EP.

They have collaborated with many noteworthy artists and producers including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, The Lady of Rage, Nate Dogg, Warren G, Tray Deee, RBX, 2Pac, Xzibit, Beanie Sigel, Roscoe, Swizz Beats, David Banner, Ryan Leslie, Paul Wall, Ice Cube, Diddy, Game, Too Short, Bad Azz, Cassidy, Krayzie Bone, Pharrell, Nicole Wray, Jay-Z, Memphis Bleek, Nas, Busta Rhymes, and several others.

They most recently released their “Doggy Bag” album in 2012 as well as a collaboration tape with Snoop Dogg called “That’s My Work Vol. 1” the same year. They have not yet announced details for another project, but expect the Grammy-nominated duo to release new music sometime soon.