Tha Dogg Pound & Stressmatic Give Fans A Banger With "Favorite Color Blue"

Tha Dogg Pound is officially back. Overall, the group consists of West Coast legends Daz Dillinger and Kurupt. Although the two have been gone for a while, they are back and as sharp as ever. Snoop Dogg surprised fans with the announcement that the group had reunited. In fact, a few weeks back we got the song "Smoke Up." This came with an announcement that the group would drop a new album on May 31st simply called We All We Got.

It is an apt title given the brotherhood between these artists. Kurupt and Daz Dillinger are clearly excited about making music together again. This is especially true as the West Coast has all the attention in the world right now thanks to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." A week out from the new project being released, Tha Dogg Pound have returned with a new single called "Favorite Color Blue." Furthermore, it even comes complete with a music video, which can be viewed below.

Tha Dogg Pound Have A New Album Dropping

The song has some hard-hitting and bouncy West Coast production, which is what you would expect from Tha Dogg Pound. Stressmatic offers soars over the intro, while Kurupt sets things off with a laidback verse in which he talks about his origins. Snoop Dogg delivers some vocals here, as Daz Dillinger gives us the track's second verse. Overall, it's a song that is unapologetically West Coast, and it has us excited for the full album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don’t make me snap, when I was a young chap

I told n****s like this: "Crippin's where it’s at"

'Cause that's where I'm at, and that’s what I did

And that's how I live, ask my relatives

Snoop's my big cousin, Daz is my brother

Now, let me just remind you n****s of my favorite color

