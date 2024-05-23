Tha Dogg Pound & Stressmatic Give Fans A Banger With "Favorite Color Blue"

Tha Dogg Pound are readying their new album.

Tha Dogg Pound is officially back. Overall, the group consists of West Coast legends Daz Dillinger and Kurupt. Although the two have been gone for a while, they are back and as sharp as ever. Snoop Dogg surprised fans with the announcement that the group had reunited. In fact, a few weeks back we got the song "Smoke Up." This came with an announcement that the group would drop a new album on May 31st simply called We All We Got.

It is an apt title given the brotherhood between these artists. Kurupt and Daz Dillinger are clearly excited about making music together again. This is especially true as the West Coast has all the attention in the world right now thanks to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." A week out from the new project being released, Tha Dogg Pound have returned with a new single called "Favorite Color Blue." Furthermore, it even comes complete with a music video, which can be viewed below.

Tha Dogg Pound Have A New Album Dropping

The song has some hard-hitting and bouncy West Coast production, which is what you would expect from Tha Dogg Pound. Stressmatic offers soars over the intro, while Kurupt sets things off with a laidback verse in which he talks about his origins. Snoop Dogg delivers some vocals here, as Daz Dillinger gives us the track's second verse. Overall, it's a song that is unapologetically West Coast, and it has us excited for the full album.

Let us know what you think of this new single from Tha Dogg Pound, in the comments section down below. Which of the three singles to be released so far are your favorite? Make sure to read our interview with Kurupt and Daz Dillinger, right here. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don’t make me snap, when I was a young chap
I told n****s like this: "Crippin's where it’s at"
'Cause that's where I'm at, and that’s what I did
And that's how I live, ask my relatives
Snoop's my big cousin, Daz is my brother
Now, let me just remind you n****s of my favorite color

