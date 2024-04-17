Snoop Dogg Surprises Everyone As Tha Dogg Pound Reunites For Bouncy "Smoke Up"

Just hours ago, word came out that Tha Dogg Pound, could be up to something exciting. Numerous reports, including from us, discovered that Snoop Dogg was resharing some clips from other rap icons and current stars all asking similar questions. "Dog, I gotta question: what happened to Tha Dogg Pound? I heard they broke up, is that true? That’s what I heard." Those were the words of Swizz Beatz, but others such as Tyrese Gibson, Flavor Flav, and NLE Choppa were sending in the same inquiries. Well, we have now come to learn that those FaceTime calls were being compiled for a single from Tha Dogg Pound called "Smoke Up."

It all makes sense when you watch the music video below. They were all chopped together before Snoop finally comes in and shuts down the breakup rumors. "Damn, everybody sayin' the same s*** huh. Well, check this out. F*** what you heard." It then cuts to a G-funk banger with the trio sporting matching tracksuits.

Listen To "Smoke Up" By Snoop Dogg & Tha Dogg Pound

Snoop, Kurupt, and Daz Dillinger sound extremely hungry over the hard-hitting instrumental as they call out all the people saying the group was finished. It has the ultimate 90s feel and this one of the best posse cuts we have heard so far. After the song ends, it seems there is another snippet of some other track and an interesting outro. It involves dolls of Snoop, Michael Myers, and The Joker; yes you heard that correctly.

