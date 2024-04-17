Tha Dogg Pound Reunion: Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Flavor Flav & More Tease Duo’s Comeback

Fans think new music is imminent.

Members of Tha Dogg Pound may have gone their separate ways in the late 90s, but it appears as though a reunion could finally be in the works. This week, several mysterious videos popped up on Snoop Dogg's Instagram page, seemingly hinting that there's something on the way. The videos feature Swizz Beatz, Flavor Flav, and even NLE Choppa. In them, they inquire about whatever happened to the pair, made up of Kurupt and Daz Dillinger.

“Dog, I gotta question: what happened to Tha Dogg Pound? I heard they broke up, is that true? That’s what I heard," Swizz says in his video. Flavor Flav and Choppa's questions were almost identical, and have led to plenty of speculation among fans. “Sounds like a new single is coming out produced by Swizz,” one user suspects. Another simply writes, “Something’s brewing.”

Swizz Beatz, Flavor Flav, And NLE Choppa Are Curious What Happened To Tha Dogg Pound

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what the artists have planned, but it's safe to say that fans can't wait. Daz himself also teased a possible Tha Dogg Pound comeback earlier this month, though he's said little about it since, keeping fans on their toes. “AINT NUTHIN LIKE FAMILY CUZZN SO ALL U HATERS DPGC IS BAC," he captioned a photo of him and Snoop Dogg, leaving their followers to speculate.

While some are convinced that a reunion is imminent, others are worried this could just be another trick, a la the smokeless grill debacle. What do you think about all of the mysterious videos about Tha Dogg Pound on Snoop Dogg's Instagram? Do you think a reunion is in the works? Are you looking forward to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

