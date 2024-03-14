Snoop Dogg Laughs Off Suge Knight's "Secret Society" Claims About Him & Diddy

The former Death Row boss also roped Dr. Dre into his accusations, pointing to painted fingernails and gifts as "evidence."

Once you make it to a certain level of fame, it won't be long until a certain devil tempts you... with a chance to come up with Illuminati rumors about another famous person, that is. Moreover, conspiracy theories around secret societies and things of that nature have always been common in celebrity circles, whether it's among themselves or from the outside looking in. When these pair up with legitimate accusations of wrongdoing (in this case, sexual assault), it makes for a pretty obfuscatory and confusing narrative. That's what Suge Knight claimed on his Collect Call podcast during its latest episode, specifically accusing Snoop Dogg, Diddy, and Dr. Dre of being in a secret society.

"Once they start painting they fingernails and wearing women’s clothes, they got you," Suge Knight said of Snoop Dogg and company. "I remember when they was giving Puffy an award at the ASCAP Awards. [Dre] went up there and got him an expensive watch and gave it to him in front of everybody. He basically confessed his love to this man. Then Puffy and Snoop became besties. Every time you see one, you seen the other one. Next thing you know, they start painting they fingernails. Didn’t make sense.

Suge Knight's "Secret Society" Claims: Listen

"[The] Game bought Puffy a Lamborghini when Puffy got more money than Game," Suge continued. "Why you buying this man a Lamborghini? You know your homies don’t even got a Lamborghini. But once again, it’s that secret society. For this thing to work and fix it, they gotta start all the way over in these major record labels and these big buildings. They need to get rid of all the guys who was connected to the poison and the snake.” After these remarks went viral, Snoop Dogg had a pretty unbothered answer.

Snoop Dogg's Response

Snoop Dogg Suge Knight Secret Society Diddy Claims Response Hip Hop News

Commenting under AllHipHop's IG coverage of this, Tha Doggfather simply included a crying-laughing emoji and a shrug emoji. This is definitely not his first run-in with the former Death Row boss, and likely won't be the last. But it seems like Snoop Dogg would rather save his energy for one of his more legitimate issues with Suge. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on these artists.

