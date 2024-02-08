Snoop Dogg & Suge Knight Clash Over Russell Simmons & Andre Harrell Affair Claims

Suge Knight, as usual, made some wild claims on his podcast Collect Call, and for its Monday episode (February 5), they had to do with an alleged romantic entanglement between Def Jam label boss Russell Simmons and his counterpart at Uptown Records, the late Andre Harrell. "Everybody know," he remarked during the episode. "They might not wanna say it, [but] they know they was lovers. They participated in those types of things. Now, once again, a person has the right to be whatever they wanna be. But own it! These men in the industry don’t consider theyself gay. They consider themselves messing with women, but they really don’t like the women because they beat the s**t out of them.

"And they just believe that they’re having fun with each other," Suge Knight continued. "So when you take Andre Harrell and Russell Simmons, Uptown, Def Jam -– freaky s**t." Of course, many folks reacted wildly to this speculation, whereas others took more issue with it and believe he's going through something. Someone in the latter camp was Suge's former Death Row partner Snoop Dogg, given that the two have clashed a lot in the past. "Smh I’m praying for that brother that he finds peace," the West Coast rapper commented under coverage of these claims.

Suge Knight Responds To Snoop Dogg

Clearly, Suge Knight did not take well at all to Snoop Dogg's comments, as he responded angrily on Twitter on Wednesday (February 7). "Show the agreement or proof of payment and I’ll shut up!!! Bet you can’t!!! #Deathrow #snoopdogg," he let out at first. "If you only could act like this when the camera rolling Snoop Dogg!!! #snoopdogg #underdogg #fakecrip," the incarcerated record executive captioned what seems like a comedy skit on the social media platform. "You pray for me Snoop Dogg!!! Okay I’ll pray your wife stop going to Hawaii with other men!!!! #snoopdog #bosslady," he wrote as one final diss against Tha Doggfather.

More Suge Tweets

Meanwhile, we can't imagine that this exchange will provoke any sort of reconciliation between them. Both of them owned Death Row Records at different eras in their career, and what love they had for each other seems to have gone away for the most part. Hopefully someone else can clarify these stories for us, and Suge in particular can understand why Snoop is concerned for them. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and updates on Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight.

