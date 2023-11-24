Suge Knight Implies That Snoop Dogg Is Connected To 2pac's Murder

Suge Knight's new podcast Collect Call is only a few episodes deep and it's already dropped some bombshells. Every episode has contained numerous revelations from the currently incarcerated rap mogul. One of the most frequent topics of discussion has been 2pac. Suge has opened up on how they first formed a working relationship and detailed interactions they had throughout their involvement.

He's also commented on 2pac's murder, which is relevant in the news right now due to the arrest of Keefe D for his involvement in the murder. But in the newest episode, Suge may have made his most explosive allegations yet. He claims that Snoop Dogg may have had something to do with the events that led to Pac's murder, or even the murder itself. The conversation began with a question about Diddy's involvement, but Suge shifted it quickly. "As far as the Puffy situation, I really, really, really gotta have a real conversation with Snoop. I knew that ‘Pac did everything right by him by putting him on All Eyez On Me, speaking about him and being real with him. And if it’s true what they say, face-to-face it’s gonna be a lot of explaining to do,” Suge explained. Check out the full new episode of the podcast below.

Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg Has "Explaining To Do"

On an earlier episode of Collect Call, Suge refuted a story that Warren G told about his role in freeing 2pac from prison. Suge went even further to claim that Warren G and 2pac never liked each other. In a later episode, he told the story of the anonymous woman who reached out to him every day to use his resources to help free Pac.

In another segment from the podcast, Suge claimed that he once took the fall for Dr. Dre on a serious gun charge. The charge could have put Dre away for quite a while but Suge took the hit so the rapper could keep working. What do you think of Suge Knight suggesting that Snoop Dogg might be in some way connected to 2pac's murder? Let us know in the comment section below.

