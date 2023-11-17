Diddy Allegedly Wanted To Shoot Suge Knight

Amid all of the shocking allegations that have come out against Diddy in the past couple of days, one about his beef with Suge Knight has recently taken center stage. According to Cassie's lawsuit, they were hanging out one day when his security informed him that Knight was nearby. Allegedly, things escalated from there, resulting in an uncomfortable and scary experience for Cassie.

“On one occasion when Mr. Combs and Ms. Ventura were using drugs together in his home, one of his security staff barged in and announced that Suge Knight—a longtime rival of Mr. Combs—was spotted at Mel’s Drive-In Diner in Los Angeles,” the suit reads. “Mr. Combs began to get dressed, retrieved multiple guns from a safe and ran out of his home to where he believed Mr. Knight was dining. Ms. Ventura became terrified and began to cry."

Cassie Recalls Diddy Allegedly Retrieving "Multiple Guns"

Rapper and actor Diddy AKA Sean Combs attends MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" live finale at The Hudson Theatre on April 23, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

Elsewhere in the suit, Cassie's former relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder was compared to infamously toxic unions. It notes similarities between she and Diddy's partnership and couples like Bobby Brown & Whitney Houston and Tina & Ike Turner. “By Mr. Combs’s own admission, his relationship with Ms. Ventura was like ‘Bobby and Whitney,’" it says. "A clear acknowledgement of the unequal power dynamic and excessive domestic violence that permeated their relationship ... Ms. Ventura had heard others refer to her relationship with Mr. Combs as akin to ‘Ike and Tina.'”

This isn't the only shocking allegation Cassie's suit includes, however. On top of accusing Diddy of rape and abuse she also accuses him of threatening to blow up Kid Cudi's car. Allegedly, the car later "exploded in his driveway." What do you think of Diddy allegedly wanting to shoot Suge Knight, per Cassie's lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

