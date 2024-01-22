Boosie Badazz Says He Nearly Signed With Suge Knight Before Prison Sentence

Boosie Badazz says that he met with Suge Knight back in the 2000s, prior to his prison sentence, to discuss signing with Death Row. Appearing on VladTV, Boosie claimed that people had told Knight he could be the “next 2Pac.”

“Before I went to prison, Suge came down there to Baton Rouge in ’09/’08, he was talking about signing me. People was telling him I was his next 2Pac.” He didn’t go into details besides confirming he was interested in signing to Death Row. “Everything happen for a reason. When I’m down with you, I’m down with you. I’d have been beefing with everybody Suge would have been beefing with,” he added.

Boosie Badazz Performs In Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 28: Boosie Badazz performs on stage during the legends only concert series at Bar 5015 on May 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Boosie’s revelation about Death Row comes after he recently came to the defense of 2Pac’s legacy on social media. When T-Pain argued that Pac’s lyrical prowess wouldn’t hold up in the modern era, Boosie called him out on Twitter. “Why PAC still hittin n yo favorite lyricist Not? I don’t like when y’all sh*t on 2Pac,” he said at the time. “If he was living YALL wouldn’t step r talk about PAC n then death row n****s! 2Pac was a great lyricist. U probably wouldn’t understand him if u never been through the struggles that this world brings! @TPAIN I disagree the lyrics n songs these days last a couple years n there gone because they don’t have meaning. The lyrics don’t touch your heart.”

Boosie Badazz Recalls Meeting Suge Knight

Boosie doesn’t have the same level of reverence for every legendary rapper. He recently explained on social media that he’s still disappointed in Kanye West for his anti-Black statements and behavior. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

