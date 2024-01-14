Boosie BadAzz Calls Out Lil Nas X Over New Single, "J Christ"

Boosie BadAzz called out Lil Nas X on Twitter, Friday, for the rapper's controversial new single, "J Christ." In doing so, Boosie labeled the music video for the song "disrespectful." The piece features various biblical scenes including a crucifixion and more. At one point, Nas crosses up Satan on a basketball court.

"THIS 'Whatever' IS SO DISRESPECTFUL ITS SAD SMH," Boosie captioned the post. Nas previously addressed the backlash to his Chirstian turn in a post on social media in November. "Y’all see everything i do as a gimmick," he wrote at the time. "When in reality im just an artist expressing myself in different ways. whether im a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now christian y’all find a problem! y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. y’all hate me because im fun cute and petite."

Read More: Lil Nas X Trolls Boosie Badazz, Says They Have A Collab On The Way

Boosie BadAzz Attends NBA In-Season Tournament

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper, Boosie sits court side during an NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Elsewhere on social media this week, Boosie reflected on a time a car he was in got shot up. “When it’s your time to die, you’re gonna die. That’s what you gotta accept,” he said while filming himself in a restaurant. “I done been in a car that, whole car got shot up. Bullets all through the side of my window, by my face. Didn’t get touched. A whole car shot up, and not one bullet touched me. Twice, matter of fact.” Check out Boosie's message for Lil Nas X below.

Boosie BadAzz Responds To Lil Nas X

THIS “Whatever “ IS SO DISRESPECTFUL ITS SAD SMH 🤦🏽‍♂️ btw found something for yall, i did 20 deals & got $750 peep” https://t.co/gfd6i2a80M pic.twitter.com/MU6t3eWWgf — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 12, 2024

Friday is far from the first time Boosie has feuded with Lil Nas X on social media. Boosie has come under fire for making homophonic remarks about Nas on several occasions over the years. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie BadAzz and Lil Nas X on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Nas X Says He's Done Trolling Boosie: "It Gets Boring"

[Via]