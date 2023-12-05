Suge Knight Trolls Diddy With Justin Combs Throwback Picture Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Suge Knight trolled Diddy by sharing a photo of himself with the Bad Boy mogul's son, Justin Combs, on social media. Justin’s mother, Misa Hylton, can be seen on the edge of the picture as well. It was taken when Justin was just a toddler. The post comes after Suge discussed the sexual assault lawsuits filed against Diddy on his Collect Call podcast.

On the show, Suge accused Diddy of assaulting an assistant. “Same time he beat the shit outta motherfucking Cassie, he had an assistant by the name of Capricorn. He felt Cap was keepin’ this shit on the low about if she was messin’ with Cudi or not. Puffy beat the sh*t out that b*tch,” Suge said. “Not only did he beat the sh*t out of her, it was an Interscope person, an Interscope check, that paid her to settle so he wouldn’t go to jail.”

Suge also joked about Diddy joining him in prison as a cellmate. “Puffy, I don’t wanna see you go down, but if you need a celly, I’ma grant your ass my cell, boy! Have your cook game working. I don’t want no head, but you gon’ be cleaning toilets." he joked. Cassie was the first person to file a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. They settled just one day later.

Suge Knight Poses With Justin Combs

While discussing his relationship with Diddy's baby mother Misa Hylton on his podcast 'Collect Calls with Suge Knight', Suge Knight leaks a photo of himself playing with Diddy's son Justin Combs as a baby. The photo was taking during the height of the East vs. West coast beef.… pic.twitter.com/N0LRpXLdAA — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 4, 2023

Suge isn't the only person to troll Diddy on social media in the wake of the lawsuits. 50 Cent has also been targeting him in numerous posts over the last few weeks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Suge Knight and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

