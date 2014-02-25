Daz Dillinger is a rapper and producer who was one of the notable artists signed to Death Row during the coastal hip-hop feud of the 90’s. The Long Beach native is one half of the prominent West Coast hip-hop duo Tha Dogg Pound along with Kurupt. He has had success both with Kurupt and as a solo artist. He has released 14 studio albums alone, along with various other compilation projects, EPs, mixtapes, instrumental albums, and all of his work as a member of Tha Dogg Pound.

One of the most active artists in the industry, Daz Dilinger has collaborated with many notable artists and producers including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, B-Legit, Too Short, 2Pac, Outlawz, Nate Dogg, Scoopafly, Roscoe, Bad Azz, Rick Ross, Ice Cube, Jagged Edge, No I.D., Jermaine Dupri, Scott Storch, E-40, Redman, Joe Budden, Swizz Beatz, Obie Trice, JT the Bigga Figga, WC, Beanie Sigel, T.I., Young Buck, Curren$y, and numerous others.

In 2013, Daz Dillinger’s tracks were featured in hit video game GTA V, and Daz claimed that the game used two of his songs without permission. He released a joint album with rapper WC called “West Coast Gangsta Shit” in 2013. He has yet to announce plans for an upcoming solo project, but Tha Dogg Pound is expected to release a project soon. Stay posted for specifics on any new Daz Dillinger music.