Tha Dogg Pound, Snoop Dogg, The Lady Of Rage, & RBX Make It Tough To Answer "Who Da Hardest?"

A lot of people are crowning one rapper in particular.

Tha Dogg Pound dropped one of the biggest records of the weekend, and maybe the whole year. Their reunion took place on W.A.W.G. (We All We Got), their ninth studio album as a unit. Kurupt and Daz Dillinger also had some help getting this tape out, and they have Snoop Dogg to thank for that. Him and Daz were able to bury the hatchet recently, which is a big reason as to why this thing exists to begin with.

Fans have been providing a lot of positive feedback from what we have seen and there are plenty of factors playing into that. One of them is the collaboration track between Tha Dogg Pound, Snoop, RBX, DJ Premier, and The Lady Of Rage called "Who Da Hardest?". This behemoth of a song clocks in at a little over five minutes, as each rapper essentially steps up to the mic and delivers their best stuff. It is the perfect closer to tape, as each verse is loaded with bars and great presence overall.

Listen To "Who Da Hardest?" By Tha Dogg Pound, Snoop Dogg, The Lady Of Rage, RBX, & DJ Premier

The rapper that feels feel went "da hardest" is The Lady Of Rage. The longtime spitter, who has collaborated many times with Death Row artists, seems to be crowned the lyrical champion. We really do not have any objection to that pick, especially with the bars she brought. "I wear that crown, bow down

Don't go provoking, huh / Check how I get down, you know nobody dope as her / Look what the girl blew in, no need for Oprah".

Is this an album of the year contender?

