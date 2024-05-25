Tha Dogg Pound Drop Star-Studded Tracklist For Their New Album

Tha Dogg Pound are back and better than ever. The West Coast powerhouse has been promoting the hell out of their upcoming album on podcasts. Kurupt and Daz Dillinger have mended fences after years of dissent, and everything we've heard so far suggests that they put their best foot forward when it came to making W.A.W.G. (We All We Got). Even the title advertises the newfound sense of unity the group feels. Now that Dogg Pound has dropped the tracklist, though, we can confidently say they have a lot.

Snoop Dogg is technically not a member of Dogg Pound. The group always comprised of Kurupt and Daz, with Snoop being part of the larger D.P.G.C. (Dogg Pound Gangsta Clicc). That being said, he's a major part of this album. Tha Doggfather is featured on eight of the album's fourteen tracks, which is more than enough to qualify him as the honorary "third" member. It doesn't hurt that Snoop is now the owner of Death Row Records, which W.A.W.G. is being released through.

Read More: Kurupt Warns Drake And Kendrick Lamar About Ongoing Rap Beef: "Stop It"

Tha Dogg Pound Are Bringing Back Death Row Vets

Fans of the Death Row heyday will be thrilled to know that other OGs are in the mix. Lady of Rage and RBX will contribute verses to the last song, which is fitting given their essential contributions to the Dr. Dre album that started it all, The Chronic. There will also be multiple features from Butch Cassidy, who wasn't present for Death Row but has worked with all of its affiliates over the years. Cassidy is a Long Beach native, just like Snoop and Daz. The more intriguing collaborators come from the production.

Mike & Keys handled the lion's share of the album's songs, which makes sense given their LA sound. It's cool to see a producer as capable as Daz, who produced most of the first two Dogg Pound albums, hand over the reigns to younger artists to see what they can provide. It will ensure that W.E.W.G. doesn't sound like a retread. Hyphy legend Rick Rock will work his magic on two songs, one of which features Will.i.am. The most exciting producer choice, though, is Dogg Pound linking up with DJ Premier for the outro, titled "Who Da Hardest." That one is going to hit hard.

W.A.W.G. Tracklist:

Intro (featuring Snoop Dogg) Smoke Up (featuring Snoop Dogg) We All We Got (featuring Tha Eastsidaz & Snoop Dogg) Imma Dog Need Some Space (featuring Blxst) Favorite Color Blue Inside of Her (featuring Butch Cassidy) House Party (featuring Snoop Dogg) After Hours (featuring DaBaby, Snoop Dogg & Butch Cassidy) LA Kind of Love (featuring Will.i.am) Grown Up (featuring Snoop Dogg) The Weekend (featuring Jane Hancock & October London) Always on My Mind (featuring Snoop Dogg & Butch Cassidy) Who Da Hardest (featuring Lady of Rage, RBX & Snoop Dogg)

Read More: Classic Rotation: Tha Dogg Pound's "Dogg Food"