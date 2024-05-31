Tha Dogg Pound Reunite For Celebratory "W.A.W.G. (We All We Got)" With Assistance From Snoop Dogg

Kurupt and Daz bring a lot of groovy G-funk bangers to the table on their first effort together in three years.

Tha Dogg Pound is back once again after a decently long hiatus with their ninth studio album W.A.W.G. (We All We Got). This is the West Coast duo's follow-up to their 2021 outing Dpg 4 Life. Over the last several weeks, Kurupt and Daz Dillinger, as well their close affiliate, Snoop Dogg, have been teasing the tape with singles and music videos. "Smoke Up", "We All We Got", and "Favorite Color Blue", were the lead-off tracks.

This is a major release for several reasons, with perhaps the biggest reason being that cousins, Snoop and Daz, were at odds with each other. Dogg was the one who was having issues it seemed, as he stated he was unsure if he wanted to work alongside him. But after the recent tragic loss of Bing Worthington. Snoop's brother, the two rekindled their relationship and it is mainly why this record exists.

Listen To W.A.W.G. (We All We Got) By Tha Dogg Pound & Snoop Dogg

The new owner of Death Row Records appears all over this 14-song project, and he is just one of many high-profile features. Other names include DaBaby, Blxst, Tha Eastsidaz, Butch Cassidy, among others. The producers are stacked too, with Mike & Keys, DJ Battlecat, DJ Premier, and more. Overall, Kurupt and Daz Dillinger are providing a lot of energy and grittiness to each track, and the beats are very colorful and lively, as you might expect with the talent onboard.

What are your thoughts on W.A.W.G. (We All We Got) by Tha Dogg Pound and Snoop Dogg? Do you think that this is a top-tier Dogg Pound project, why or why not? Who had the strongest guest performance? What song do view as the best and why? Which song did Snoop provide his best stuff? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tha Dogg Pound and Snoop Dogg. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

W.A.W.G. (We All We Got) Tracklist:

  1. Intro with Snoop Dogg
  2. Smoke Up with Snoop Dogg
  3. We All We Got with Snoop Dogg, Tha Eastsidaz
  4. Imma Dogg
  5. Need Some Space with Blxst
  6. Favorite Color Blue with Stresmatic, Soulcat
  7. Inside of Her with Butch Cassidy
  8. House Party with Snoop Dogg
  9. After Hours with Snoop Dogg, DaBaby, Butch Cassidy
  10. LA Kind of Love with will.i.am
  11. Grown Up with Snoop Dogg
  12. The Weekend with JANE HANCOCK, October London
  13. Always on My Mind with Snoop Dogg, Butch Cassidy
  14. Who Da Hardest? with Snoop Dogg, The Lady Of Rage, RBX

